2023 May 12 09:21

Ship repair cluster in Murmansk to cover the region’s needs for ship repair facilities

The cluster will be developed at the premises of the existing production facilities

The creation of a ship repair cluster in Murmansk will cover the needs of the region in ship repair facilities, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Aleksandra Amirova, Deputy Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology and Fishery of the Murmansk Region, as saying at the Arctic Bioresources and Fishery Conference held in Arkhangelsk. According to the speaker, the cluster will be developed at the premises of the existing production facilities.

According to earlier statements of Olga Kuznetsova, Deputy Governor of the Murmansk Region, the market of ship repair covering the units homeported in Murmansk is estimated at RUB 2 billion. The maintenance of ships brings only RUB 500 million to the region.

The demand for ship repair services is high – maintenance is needed at least once a year with capital repair performed once in five years. In Russia, ship repair services are currently offered by 57 organizations, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade. According to the strategy for the development of shipbuilding industry up to 2035, Russia numbers about 50 large and over 100 mid-size and small ship repair organizations. Most of them are focused on warships.

The second Ship Repair, Modernization and Components conference will be held by PortNews Media Group in Saint-Petersburg on 18 September 2023.





