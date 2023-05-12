  • Home
  • News
  • Ship repair cluster in Murmansk to cover the region’s needs for ship repair facilities
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 May 12 09:21

    Ship repair cluster in Murmansk to cover the region’s needs for ship repair facilities

    The cluster will be developed at the premises of the existing production facilities

    The creation of a ship repair cluster in Murmansk will cover the needs of the region in ship repair facilities, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Aleksandra Amirova, Deputy Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology and Fishery of the Murmansk Region, as saying at the Arctic Bioresources and Fishery Conference held in Arkhangelsk. According to the speaker, the cluster will be developed at the premises of the existing production facilities.

    According to earlier statements of Olga Kuznetsova, Deputy Governor of the Murmansk Region, the market of ship repair covering the units homeported in Murmansk is estimated at RUB 2 billion. The maintenance of ships brings only RUB 500 million to the region.

    The demand for ship repair services is high – maintenance is needed at least once a year with capital repair performed once in five years. In Russia, ship repair services are currently offered by 57 organizations, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade. According to the strategy for the development of shipbuilding industry up to 2035, Russia numbers about 50 large and over 100 mid-size and small ship repair organizations. Most of them are focused on warships.

    The second  Ship Repair, Modernization and Components conference will be held by PortNews Media Group in Saint-Petersburg on 18 September 2023.



Другие новости по темам: Murmansk, ship repair  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 May 12

12:02 Throughput of Russian seaports in 4M’2023 rose by 11.6% YoY to 300.5 million tonnes
11:24 Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port shipped a batch of ship to the Chinese port of Dalian
11:03 EST-Floattech’s Octopus Series Battery System receives Lloyd's Register and Bureau Veritas Type Approval for maritime applications
10:30 ATS, MPET and PSA launch first fully electric straddle carrier in mainland Europe
10:03 Schedule reliability increases to 58.3% in Q1 2023
09:30 ICTSI Motukea welcomes first gearless vessel
09:21 Ship repair cluster in Murmansk to cover the region’s needs for ship repair facilities

2023 May 11

18:07 Shearwater awarded two 4D surveys over important gas fields, west of Shetland
17:42 Cepsa and GETEC reach agreement to supply green hydrogen to industry clients in Europe
17:23 India plans to roll out green fuel bunkering at top 12 seaports
17:12 Bottleneck sections of Russia’s Arctic IWW to be reduced by 6.1 thousand kilometers
16:58 Astomos, INPEX agree to supply Middle East’s first ever marine biofuel for VLGC Astomos Energy
16:39 Throughput of Russian seaports in January-April 2023 rose by 11.6% YoY to 300.5 million tonnes
16:16 Russian Railways' network sees volume of shipments to and from SCO countries rise 47.5% in 1Q’2023
15:40 Skarv to get 130 million NOK for three green ships
15:15 Severnaya Verf shipyard delivers new corvette of Project 20380, Mercury, to RF Navy
15:13 North Ammonia partners with Hoegh Autoliners for the supply of green ammonia
14:34 Hapag-Lloyd posts Q1 2023 results
14:26 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 19, 2023
13:58 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fish Port in April 2023 rose by 64.2% YoY
13:52 Van Oord’s new LNG-powered sister vessels join forces protecting the Dutch coast
13:22 Equinor awards two major contracts for the BM-C-33 project in Brazil
12:57 Southern Center of Shipbuilding and Ship Repair to build floating dock of 25 thousand tonnes in capacity for Severnaya Verf shipyard
12:32 Rosatom may become a sole sea operator under the Northern Delivery programme
12:30 Stena Line boosts freight capacity on Irish Sea with two all-new NewMax hybrid vessels
12:15 Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal receives more than 700,000 cruise visitors in the 2022/2023 season
11:49 Deal to sell port Bronka closed by Federal Property Management Agency
11:35 Spot rates on the main corridors out of Europe down by close to 70% - Xeneta
11:04 Korea to expand refund guarantee programs for shipbuilding
10:51 Ice melting in the Arctic can only slightly extend the NSR navigation window - opinion
10:43 POSCO International inks LNG carrier charter deal
10:24 ADNOC and Baker Hughes collaborate to advance hydrogen technology innovation
09:40 German government approves the 24.9 percent minority shareholding of COSCO Shipping Ports Limited in Container Terminal Tollerort
09:23 RMMP project on construction of a grain terminal in the port of Rostov-on-Don obtains an expert approval

2023 May 10

18:37 DEME’s Chief Financial Officer to leave the company in the spring of 2024
18:07 Wilhelmsen announces results for the first quarter 2023
18:01 Programme drafted for I Hydrographic Conference
17:45 S. Korea christens 1st homegrown advanced LNG bunkering ship
17:24 Korean shipping industry insiders demand Hyundai LNG Shipping not be sold abroad
17:07 Port of Liepaja throughput in 4M’2023 fell by 3.1% Y-o-Y
16:44 Pertamina launches an industrial fuel tanker with QR Code
16:13 Van Oord, Caterpillar, Pon Equipment and Pon Power collaborate to explore the development of zero exhaust-emission heavy duty equipment
16:00 Four Svitzer tugboats involved in Sakhalin-2 project arrested on request of Sakhalin Energy
15:43 The Inpex-operated 8.9 mtpa Ichthys LNG plant in Darwin withdraws tender to sell a cargo for delivery in June -July because of production problems
15:03 Port of Kaohsiung officially opens a new 7th container terminal
14:23 GIDARA Energy receives the environmental permit for methanol plant at port of Amsterdam
14:03 ICTSI net income up 9% to US$154.61mln in Jan-March 2023
13:30 Global Ship Lease to acquire four Post-Panamax containerships on multi-year charters
13:03 HAV Group ASA to acquire dynamic positioning and autonomous vessel capabilities
12:43 North Star contracts VARD for up to four new offshore wind farm construction vessels
12:15 Trade turnover between Russia and China in 4M’2023 rose by 41.3% YoY to $73 billion
12:09 ABS explores near-shore green hydrogen production in Korea
11:49 Kamchatka authorities registered freight and passenger ship of Project NE-020.2, Anatoly Cherneyev
11:42 Port of Rotterdam and more than 40 partners launch Condor H2 for emission-free inland and near-shore shipping
10:34 The CMA CGM Group grants a put option to the Bolloré Group to sell the transport and logistics operations of Bolloré Logistics
10:20 Dredging fleet deployed for operation on Volga-Caspian Canal expanded to 12 units
09:59 Port of Long Beach releases Pier Wind project concept
09:17 Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in 4M’2023 rose by 11.4% YoY

2023 May 9

18:12 SEDNA and OrbitMI announce integration to unify vessel data and enable faster, more transparent maritime operations
17:33 HAV Group ASA to acquire dynamic positioning and autonomous vessel capabilities