2023 May 11 16:39

Throughput of Russian seaports in January-April 2023 rose by 11.6% YoY to 300.5 million tonnes

Image source: Rosmorrechflot

In January-April 2023, Russian seaports handled 300.5 million tonnes of cargo, up 11.6%, year-on-year, including 146.4 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+21%) and 154.1 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+4%), according to statistics of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) shared in its Telegram channel.

Throughput of seaports in the Arctic Basin rose by 3.4% to 33 million tonnes including 9.7 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+32.3%) and 23.3 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-5.2%).

Throughput of seaports in the Baltic Basin rose by 8% to 87.7 million tonnes including 37.1 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+17.9%) and 50.6 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+1.8%).

Throughput of seaports in the Azov-Black Sea Basin rose by 22% to 100.1 million tonnes including 47.8 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+35.7%) and 52.3 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+11.7%).

Throughput of seaports in the Caspian Basin rose by 28.7% to 2.1 million tonnes including 1.2 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+63.5%) and 0.9 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+0.7%).

Throughput of seaports in the Far East Basin rose by 7.1% to 77.6 million tonnes including 50.6 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+9.5%) and 27 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+3%).

According to the statement, all the basins have been showing an increase of the total throughput for the second month.