2023 May 11 15:40

Skarv to get 130 million NOK for three green ships

The Norwegian government fund, Enova, has awarded 130 million kroner to three Skarv Shipping Solutions vessels, according to the company's release.

Enova has provided Skarv Shipping Solutions AS with a grant of NOK 130 million to acquire three low-emission cargo ships operating along the Norwegian coast. The vessels will potentially reduce emissions by up to 90% compared to traditional vessels, thanks to innovative technologies like batteries, ammonia engines, rotor sails, and energy-efficient hull design.



With a cargo capacity of 4,000 tonnes each, the vessels will be used in short-haul shipping along the Norwegian coast, from northern Norway and south to the Oslo Fjord. Propulsion is based on a four-stroke engine that uses ammonia as fuel. The engine, probably supplied by Wärtsilä, will be among the world’s first four-stroke ammonia engines. Skarv considers different technologies, including rotor sails, which, together with the hybrid electric system and a new hull design, drastically reduce energy use. The vessels will also have electrical equipment for cargo handling.





