2023 May 11 15:15

Severnaya Verf shipyard delivers new corvette of Project 20380, Mercury, to RF Navy

Photo by Aleksey Akentyev. Source: USC

The date for the flag-hoisting ceremony to be set upon approval of the acceptance certificate

Captain 1st rank Victor Ivanov, Head of the State Acceptance Commission, has signed the certificate of state test of the Mercury, corvette of Project 20380 built by Severnaya Verf (a shipyard of United Shipbuilding Corporation, USC). The date for the flag-hoisting ceremony to be set by RF Navy Commander-in-Chief Nikolai Yevmenov upon approval of the acceptance certificate, says press center of the shipyard.

The corvette is prepared to be handed over to the crew.

In October 2021, the corvette of Project 20380 (Hull No 1007) was named Mercury by the order of Nikolai Yevmenov, the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy.

The Mercury is the fifth corvette of Project 20380 built by Severnaya Verf shipyard. The Steregushchy, Soobrazitelny, Stoiky and Boiky corvettes are in service as part of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet.

Multipurpose corvettes of Project 20380 designed by Central Marine Design Bureau ‘Almaz’ (a company of USC) are intended for littoral zone operations, engagement of enemy submarines and surface ships, and gun support of landing operations.

The ship armament includes artillery, anti-ship missile, air defence missile complexes, etc. The design includes a hangar for Ka-27 helicopter.

Severnaya Verf shipyard (corporate member of United Shipbuilding Corporation) is among leading shipbuilding companies of Russia’s defence industry. The company was founded on November 14, 1912, as Putilovskaya Shipyard. Since then the shipbuilding company has built more than 600 warships and commercial vessels, including cruisers, destroyers, minesweepers, patrol vessels and submarines destroyers, research and passenger vessels, timber cargo carriers, trawlers, container ships and Ro-Ro vessels, tugboats and floating docks. The shipyard’s backlog of orders currently includes the series of frigates, corvettes and fishing vessels.