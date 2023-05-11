2023 May 11 13:58

Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fish Port in April 2023 rose by 64.2% YoY

Image source: Murmansk Sea Fish Port

In April 2023, Murmansk Sea Fish Port JSC handled 26.1 thousand tonnes of cargo, which exceeds the result of the previous year by 64.2%, says the company. As compared with March, the port increased its throughput by 9.3%, year-on-year.

In April 2022, handling of fish doubled, year-on-year, to 25 thousand tonnes.

Murmansk Sea Fish Port specializes in handling cargo from fishing boats, mother ships and reefer ships. It also transships packaged, palleted and loose cargo, as well as general cargo of commercial and military use. The company’s quay side is 4.5 km long. It owns port fleet, fleet of lifting equipment, auxiliary equipment, refrigerators, rail facilities and yard engines. In 2022, Murmansk Sea Fish Port JSC handled 326.4 thousand tonnes of cargo, which exceeds the result of the previous year by 23.4%. Handling of fish products grew by 5.7%, year-on-year, to 237.5 thousand tonnes versus 224.6 thousand tonnes handled in 2021.

In early October 2022, the Arbitration Court of the Murmansk Region collected 100-pct stock of Murmansk Sea Fish Port JSC in favor of the state under the action filed by the Federal Antimonopoly Service of the Russian Federation. The court's decision was appealed but in early February 2023 the 13th Arbitration Court of Appeal upheld the court’s decision.