  • Home
  • News
  • Stena Line boosts freight capacity on Irish Sea with two all-new NewMax hybrid vessels
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 May 11 12:30

    Stena Line boosts freight capacity on Irish Sea with two all-new NewMax hybrid vessels

    Stena Line, one of Europe’s leading ferry operators and the Irish Sea’s leading operator, has announced that it is constructing two new bespoke freight vessels for its expanding Belfast-Heysham freight service. Each of the two new 147-meter vessels has been designed to maximise freight volumes and will provide 2,800 lane meters of capacity which is an 80% increase on current ship capacities. The new vessels will be equipped to carry 12 passengers and 26 crew, according to the company's release.

    The ‘NewMax’ vessels will be able to operate on methanol fuel. Stena Line is currently working closely with the supply chain of methanol and has secured future volumes of e-methanol to fulfil its strategic ambition of shifting to renewable fuels and cutting 30% of its CO2 emissions by 2030. Stena Line became the first ferry operator to run a ferry on methanol when the Stena Germanica was converted in 2015.

    Future proofing the new vessels for electrification has been another priority during construction providing in-built technologies that can take advantage of both battery propulsion and shore power, where this is available.

    The unique tidal systems prevailing in Heysham can be challenging, so each vessel will be fitted with a bespoke marine technology configuration making it more resilient to the prevailing weather conditions. Three bow thrusters will provide optimum maneuverability and reliability and a specially designed engine/propeller configuration will further enhance berthing capability in extreme weather.

    Construction work on the two new vessels is about to start in Weihai, China through Stena RoRo and both ships are due to go into service on the route in autumn 2025, operating from Stena Line’s port in Belfast.

    Stena Line is the largest ferry operator on the Irish Sea, with the biggest fleet offering the widest choice of routes including, combined passenger and freight services from Belfast to Cairnryan and Liverpool, Dublin to Holyhead, and Rosslare to Fishguard routes, as well as a freight only route from Belfast to Heysham, a total of up to 238 weekly sailing options between Britain and Ireland.

    Stena Line also offers a direct service from Rosslare to Cherbourg and will be introducing an upgraded ship, Stena Vision, to this route for summer 2023, making this route the most frequent service from Ireland to France with 12 sailings per week.
     
    Stena Line is one of Europe's leading ferry companies with 39 vessels and 18 routes in Northern Europe operating 27,000 sailings each year. Stena Line is an important part of the European logistics network and develops new intermodal freight solutions by combining transport by rail, road and sea. Stena Line also plays an important role for tourism in Europe with its extensive passenger operations. The company is family-owned, was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Gothenburg. Stena Line has 5,900 employees and an annual turnover of 17.6 billion SEK.

Другие новости по темам: alternative fuels, Stena Line  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 May 11

14:34 Hapag-Lloyd posts Q1 2023 results
14:26 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 19, 2023
13:58 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fish Port in April 2023 rose by 64.2% YoY
13:52 Van Oord’s new LNG-powered sister vessels join forces protecting the Dutch coast
13:22 Equinor awards two major contracts for the BM-C-33 project in Brazil
12:57 Southern Center of Shipbuilding and Ship Repair to build floating dock of 25 thousand tonnes in capacity for Severnaya Verf shipyard
12:32 Rosatom may become a sole sea operator under the Northern Delivery programme
12:30 Stena Line boosts freight capacity on Irish Sea with two all-new NewMax hybrid vessels
12:15 Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal receives more than 700,000 cruise visitors in the 2022/2023 season
11:49 Deal to sell port Bronka closed by Federal Property Management Agency
11:35 Spot rates on the main corridors out of Europe down by close to 70% - Xeneta
11:04 Korea to expand refund guarantee programs for shipbuilding
10:51 Ice melting in the Arctic can only slightly extend the NSR navigation window - opinion
10:43 POSCO International inks LNG carrier charter deal
10:24 ADNOC and Baker Hughes collaborate to advance hydrogen technology innovation
09:40 German government approves the 24.9 percent minority shareholding of COSCO Shipping Ports Limited in Container Terminal Tollerort
09:23 RMMP project on construction of a grain terminal in the port of Rostov-on-Don obtains an expert approval

2023 May 10

18:37 DEME’s Chief Financial Officer to leave the company in the spring of 2024
18:07 Wilhelmsen announces results for the first quarter 2023
18:01 Programme drafted for I Hydrographic Conference
17:45 S. Korea christens 1st homegrown advanced LNG bunkering ship
17:24 Korean shipping industry insiders demand Hyundai LNG Shipping not be sold abroad
17:07 Port of Liepaja throughput in 4M’2023 fell by 3.1% Y-o-Y
16:44 Pertamina launches an industrial fuel tanker with QR Code
16:13 Van Oord, Caterpillar, Pon Equipment and Pon Power collaborate to explore the development of zero exhaust-emission heavy duty equipment
16:00 Four Svitzer tugboats involved in Sakhalin-2 project arrested on request of Sakhalin Energy
15:43 The Inpex-operated 8.9 mtpa Ichthys LNG plant in Darwin withdraws tender to sell a cargo for delivery in June -July because of production problems
15:03 Port of Kaohsiung officially opens a new 7th container terminal
14:23 GIDARA Energy receives the environmental permit for methanol plant at port of Amsterdam
14:03 ICTSI net income up 9% to US$154.61mln in Jan-March 2023
13:30 Global Ship Lease to acquire four Post-Panamax containerships on multi-year charters
13:03 HAV Group ASA to acquire dynamic positioning and autonomous vessel capabilities
12:43 North Star contracts VARD for up to four new offshore wind farm construction vessels
12:15 Trade turnover between Russia and China in 4M’2023 rose by 41.3% YoY to $73 billion
12:09 ABS explores near-shore green hydrogen production in Korea
11:49 Kamchatka authorities registered freight and passenger ship of Project NE-020.2, Anatoly Cherneyev
11:42 Port of Rotterdam and more than 40 partners launch Condor H2 for emission-free inland and near-shore shipping
10:34 The CMA CGM Group grants a put option to the Bolloré Group to sell the transport and logistics operations of Bolloré Logistics
10:20 Dredging fleet deployed for operation on Volga-Caspian Canal expanded to 12 units
09:59 Port of Long Beach releases Pier Wind project concept
09:17 Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in 4M’2023 rose by 11.4% YoY

2023 May 9

18:12 SEDNA and OrbitMI announce integration to unify vessel data and enable faster, more transparent maritime operations
17:33 HAV Group ASA to acquire dynamic positioning and autonomous vessel capabilities
16:41 MODEC’s Uaru FPSO Project for offshore Guyana proceeds to EPCI Phase
16:03 Stena Line acquires the ferry and RoRo port operations in Ventspils, Latvia and continues expanding in the Baltic Sea
15:29 Adani Enterprises Q4 revenue from operations jumps 26% YoY
15:24 VARD will build two further ships for the offshore wind market
14:12 GTT obtains AiP from BV for the design of an LNG DF VLCC
12:46 ABB collaborates with Lhyfe and Skyborn on one of Europe’s largest renewable hydrogen projects
11:16 Ferguson Marine shipyard begins Type 26 frigate work
10:27 Austal engages Engineers Australia to offer global best practice workforce credentials to Australian engineers

2023 May 8

17:16 HGK Shipping and Hydrogenious to design an emission-free inland waterway vessel with hydrogen carrier technology
16:36 Equinor and partners announce final investment decision for BM-C-33, in Brazil
14:02 Ammonia cracker realistic and safe method for large-scale hydrogen imports - Fluor study
13:18 Port of Oakland, Japanese officials and CalSTA advance green seaport initiatives
12:48 World first in Antwerp port area: drone network officially launched
11:03 China Merchants Group investment in Sri Lanka reaches USD 2 billion
10:51 JAXPORT issues request for proposals for long-term lease of 79-acre property at the Talleyrand Marine Terminal
10:29 APM Terminals Moín leads in efficiency, with the lowest idle times in Latin America

2023 May 7

14:24 Unique Group joins forces with Seafloor Systems to acquire new USV