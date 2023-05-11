2023 May 11 12:15

Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal receives more than 700,000 cruise visitors in the 2022/2023 season

AD Ports Group, the leading facilitator of global trade, logistics, and industry, has announced that Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal, the operator of local and international cruise and leisure destinations, has registered a significant increase in the number of visitors and ship calls in the 2022/2023 season, making it the busiest cruise destination in the region in terms of cruise calls, according to the company's release.

Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal recorded more than 700,000 visitors arriving in Abu Dhabi, with more than 82,000 passengers starting their journey from Abu Dhabi as an embarkation port. The first quarter of 2023 was particularly strong, 363,494 visitors and 120 calls were recorded compared to Q1 of 2022 which saw 89,953 visitors and 60 calls. Passenger volumes for Q1 2023 surpassed the number of visitors accommodated for the full year of 2022 by more than 37%.

Overall, the growth in contrast to the previous season was impressive. The 2022/2023 season registered more than 700,000 visitors and 184 calls, compared to 177,639 visitors and 130 calls in the 2021/2022 season. This rise reflects the forecasted rebound of the UAE cruise industry post COVID-19 and the unwavering commitment of Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal.