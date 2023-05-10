2023 May 10 18:37

DEME’s Chief Financial Officer to leave the company in the spring of 2024

Els Verbraecken, DEME’s Chief Financial Officer will leave DEME in the spring of 2024, according to the company's release.

Els Verbraecken joined DEME in 2002 and has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the group in 2013.

DEME has started the process for the selection of a new CFO.

Until Spring 2024, Els Verbraecken will continue her tasks of CFO and act as mentor and coach to her successor in view of a seamless hand-over of responsibilities. The succession plan equally foresees for Els Verbraecken to continue to act as a member of the Executive Committee and executive advisor to DEME’s Board of Directors during such time.



