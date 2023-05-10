2023 May 10 16:44

Pertamina launches an industrial fuel tanker with QR Code

PT Pertamina Patra Niaga's Central Java Region has launched an industrial fuel tanker with QR Code to facilitate stakeholders in identifying Pertamina's official blue-colored industrial fuel by identifying the tanker data obtained from the unique code (QR Code) listed on the tanker's body, according to the company's release.



Agung added that the QR code on the tanker's hull serves as an identity or quality assurance that the fuel is official industrial fuel purchased from industrial fuel agents affiliated with Pertamina.



Agung continued that the QR code scanner needs to enter the name and WhatsApp number that appears after scanning. WhatsApp is utilized for obtaining a one-time password (OTP) sent by the system.



In the same opportunity, the Area Manager of Communication, Relations, & Corporate Social Responsibility Central Java Region of PT Pertamina Patra Niaga, Brasto Galih Nugroho, said industrial fuel tankers with QR codes provided by Pertamina's agents are gradually being carried out.



These industrial fuel distributors serve fuel purchases such as Biosolar, Dexlite, and Pertamina Dex for ship fuel and industrial fuel distributed using blue-colored industrial fuel tankers.

The fuel prices available at agents are industrial fuel products whose prices have been adjusted to the world oil price conditions or are economical.

If fishers with boats above 30 GT buy Dexlite products at SPBUN, they are required to use a drum. Meanwhile, purchases through industrial fuel agents are delivered directly to the port via industrial fuel tankers.



Brasto stated that purchasing industrial fuel officially from Pertamina agents means contributing to the region’s development because Pertamina's fuel contains taxation elements such as Vehicle Fuel Tax (PBBKB), Income Tax (PPh), and Value Added Tax (PPN).



