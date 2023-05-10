2023 May 10 16:13

Van Oord, Caterpillar, Pon Equipment and Pon Power collaborate to explore the development of zero exhaust-emission heavy duty equipment

Van Oord, Caterpillar and Pon signed a Memorandum of Understanding, according to Van Oord's release. The collaboration is focused on learning and improving techniques to operate electric or alternative lower exhaust emissions machines, mobile charging equipment and manage energy on a construction site with an objective to reduce emissions. This collaboration can help support the largest off-grid, zero-exhaust emissions project in the world with heavy duty earthmoving equipment.



Van Oord, as part of the Mekante Diek consortium, is currently working on the Tiel-Waardenburg dyke reinforcement project. To enable emission-free project execution, Mekante Diek will deploy approximately 40 heavy-duty electric machines. To charge these machines an innovative fast-charging plaza, called WattHub, has been constructed. It is the world’s first semi-public charging plaza designed specifically for lorries and heavy equipment. Lessons learned from working with heavy-duty earthmoving equipment are valuable for future innovation.