2023 May 8 14:02

Ammonia cracker realistic and safe method for large-scale hydrogen imports - Fluor study

The study was commissioned by the Port of Rotterdam Authority and regional companies

A study by Fluor shows that it is technically and economically feasible to safely convert ammonia into 1 million tons of hydrogen per year using a large-scale cracker. The study was commissioned by the Port of Rotterdam Authority and 17 companies from the region, the port said in its news release.



Hydrogen and hydrogen compounds such as ammonia play a key role in the energy transition to replace natural gas, for sustainable transport and as a raw material for industry and green chemistry. A large part of the hydrogen needed in Northwest Europe will be imported, including in the form of ammonia, which is easier to ship than hydrogen. As a rule of thumb, 1 million ton of green hydrogen can help reduce CO2 emissions with about 10 million ton.



The study provides an inventory of available, proven technologies for converting (imported) ammonia into hydrogen. It also addresses the safety, space requirements, costs, logistical implications and expected emissions of a large-scale ammonia cracker and compares the use of one central cracker and storage location to setting up multiple, decentralized crackers or storage points.