2023 May 8 13:18

Port of Oakland, Japanese officials and CalSTA advance green seaport initiatives

Goal is to reach zero emissions from maritime operations



A delegation of Japanese Ministry officials and representatives from the California State Transportation Agency (CalSTA) met with the Port of Oakland this week to discuss green initiatives to reach zero emissions from seaport operations, the port authority said in its media release.



The meeting was a follow-up to a clean energy trade mission to Japan in March where California policymakers, decisionmakers and business executives met to exchange ideas about tackling climate change, growing green energy and creating new investment and trade opportunities. As a major U.S. West Coast seaport, Port of Oakland officials were part of the California delegation and discussions.



Japan’s Director General of Ports and Harbor Bureau of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, talked about his country’s efforts to create Carbon Neutral Ports. Japan’s goal is to reach carbon neutral port operations by 2050. Osamu Horita and CalSTA Secretary Toks Omishakin were on hand to hear about the progress made by the Port of Oakland on its road to zero emissions.



Port officials shared information on the electrification of the Oakland Seaport, the turning basins widening project and the Seaport Gateway project, all intended to increase efficiency and reduce congestion while reducing emissions. The Port also talked about grant funding applications to help finance green initiatives that support cutting diesel emissions and greenhouse gases from its maritime operations.



“We are excited for the opportunity to join in this partnership to pursue our shared goal of decarbonizing port operations,” said President of the Oakland Board of Port Commissioners Barbara Leslie. “We hope this new collaborative effort will deepen cooperation in our industry to reach our zero-emissions goal set in our Seaport Air Quality 2020 and Beyond Plan that our Board unanimously adopted four years ago.”



“For the Port of Oakland’s part, we are proud of the progress we have been able to achieve to drastically reduce emissions from port maritime operations including diesel particulate matter by 86%,” she added.



Following the discussion, officials were able to see some of the Port’s successful projects that significantly reduce harmful emissions by touring the Oakland Seaport.



Japan is an important US trade partner. It is the top destination for cargo that leaves the Oakland Seaport, accounting for 16% of exports from the Port of Oakland.