2023 May 8 10:51

JAXPORT issues request for proposals for long-term lease of 79-acre property at the Talleyrand Marine Terminal

Opportunities for the property include import/export distribution, cross-docking, warehousing, cargo terminal operations



The Jacksonville Port Authority (JAXPORT), an international trade seaport in Jacksonville, Florida, issued a request for proposals (RFP) for a long-term lease of up to 79 acres of prime industrial property on JAXPORT’s Talleyrand Marine Terminal. Proposals are due by June 21, 2023, to identify one or more companies for a long-term lease.



Proposals that cover all parcels are preferred, but JAXPORT will consider proposals for only a portion of the available acreage. Currently occupied by Southeast Toyota Distributors, the facility will be available in 2025 and is located at 1751 Talleyrand Avenue, Jacksonville, Florida, 32206.



“The property provides flexibility because it is available for almost any maritime-related use that supports continued cargo growth at JAXPORT,” said JAXPORT Chief Communications Officer Chelsea Kavanagh.



The site offers direct access to:



Opportunities for the property include import/export distribution, cross-docking, warehousing (dry or cold), cargo terminal operations or any similar use that supports JAXPORT’s cargo growth. Proposals involving waterborne vehicle/RoRo distribution or import/export warehousing for breakbulk commodities are also welcome.

Up to 79 acres of paved, fenced property in four adjacent parcels at the marine terminal

A berth alongside Jacksonville’s federal shipping channel (St. Johns River)

On-dock rail by multiple providers (direct switching to CSX and Norfolk Southern and nearby connection to Florida East Coast Railway)

Port-designated roadway

“It is rare for such a large tract of industrial waterfront property to become available at a major U.S. seaport,” said Kavanagh. “The RFP is a chance for companies to evaluate the site, think ‘blue sky,’ and submit their best proposal.”



Located in the heart of the Southeast U.S., JAXPORT is Florida’s No. 1 container port by volume and one of the nation’s top vehicle-handling ports. Jacksonville offers fast and efficient vessel operations with a 47-foot deepwater shipping channel, two-way ship traffic with no berth or terminal congestion, and same-day access to 98 million U.S. consumers.