Russian Railways to develop cooperation with Turkmen Railways

Sergey Pavlov, the First Deputy Managing Director of Russian Railways, has taken part in the Second International Exhibition and Conference "International Transport and Transit Corridors: Interconnection and Development 2023." The Exhibition was held in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan.

Speaking at the session "Transport and Logistics Interconnectedness in the Global Economy," Pavlov focused particular attention on the Company’s joint work with Turkmen partners with regard to the development of the Eastern route of the North-South International Transport Corridor, including the organisation of a regular container service along the route and cooperation on infrastructure projects.

While in Ashgabat, Sergey Pavlov also met with Azat Atamuradov, the chairman of the Turkmendemiryollary Agency (Turkmen Railways). During their talks, the two men noted the increase in the volume of rail freight shipments between Russia and Turkmenistan in the first quarter of 2023, which were up 76% compared to the same three-month period in 2022, as well as the great increase in transit shipments through Turkmenistan, which saw an increase of almost three and a half times.

Pavlov and Atamuradov also discussed in detail the progress of cooperation on all directions, in particular agreeing that Russian Railways would assist the Turkmen side in providing increasing transportation by locomotive traction.

In addition, they agreed on the terms of the contract for the reconstruction of the carriage repair plant in the city of Gyzylarbat and on close collaboration in the automation of business processes and the digitalisation of Turkmenistan’s railways.

Other issues under discussion included financial cooperation and the opening of a Russian Railways’ representative office in Ashgabat, while the Company also confirmed its readiness to train Turkmen railway workers at the Corporate University of Russian Railways.