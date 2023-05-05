2023 May 5 11:35

Saipem completes the first installation campaign for the Dogger Bank project

Saipem has achieved a new milestone in offshore wind with the completion of its first installation campaign for the Dogger Bank Wind Farm development, according to the company's release.

Located over 130 km off the North East coast of England, Dogger Bank Wind Farm will be, at the time of completion, the world’s largest offshore wind farm and will be capable of powering 6 million British homes.

In 2020 Saipem was awarded a contract by Dogger Bank Offshore Wind Farms, a joint venture between SSE Renewables, Equinor and Vårgrønn for the transportation and installation of the jackets and topsides of two offshore HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) substations for Dogger Bank A and Dogger Bank B, as well as a contract from Aibel for the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) of the aforementioned jackets.

Each substation will consist of a topside and a four-legged jacket of over 3,100 tons installed at a water depth of approximately 28 metres, and will have a capacity of 1.2 GW.

The two jackets were fabricated at the Saipem fabrication yard in Arbatax, Sardinia. The yard is currently involved in fabrication activities for other Saipem projects in the offshore wind sector.

With the conclusion of this first campaign, Saipem has successfully installed the jacket and topside for Dogger Bank A and the jacket for Dogger Bank B.

Saipem will complete its scope of work with the installation of the topside for Dogger Bank B in 2024.



Saipem is “one company” organized into five business lines - Asset Based, Energy Carriers, Offshore Wind, Sustainable Infrastructures, Robotics & Industrialized Solutions. The company has 9 fabrication yards and an offshore fleet of 29 construction vessels (of which 26 owned and 3 owned by third parties and managed by Saipem) and 13 drilling rigs, of which 9 owned.