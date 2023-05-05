2023 May 5 09:49

USC signs agreement on creation of ship repair cluster in Astrakhan Region

Image source: USC

The Board of Directors of United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) chaired by Georgy Poltavchenko has held its meeting at Shipbuilding Plant “Lotos” of USC’s Southern Center of Shipbuilding and Ship Repair (Lotos Shipyard). The meeting resulted in signing six agreements including an agreement on cooperation between the Arkhangelsk Region Government, State Transport Leasing Company and the Southern Center of Shipbuilding and Ship Repair on creation of a ship repair cluster in the region, says USC.

The agreement foresees the development of a roadmap for creation of a ship repair complex and the financial feasibility study of the project which is to be implemented at the premises of the Southern Center of Shipbuilding and Ship Repair. The cluster will attract companies involved in repair of components and equipment (engines and navigation equipment) and in production of expendable supplies (coating materials, solvents, industrial gases, etc.).

The Southern Center of Shipbuilding and Ship Repair also signed an agreement with the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency on ensuring sustainable and safe modernization of the dredging fleet.

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises about 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.

The second Ship Repair, Modernization and Components conference will be held by PortNews Media Group in Saint-Petersburg on 18 September 2023.

Photos from USC website