2023 May 5 09:05

Nissen Kaiun places order for 8 MR2 tankers at Hyundai Mipo

Japanese shipowner Nissen Kaiun has placed a new order for eight tankers, each with a capacity of 50,000 deadweight tons (dwt), according to a recent report from Intermodal, Offshore Energy reports.



The vessels will be fully compliant with Tier III and EEDI Phase 3 regulations, which sets strict limits on carbon emissions and requires the use of more energy-efficient technologies in shipping.

The cost of each tanker is expected to be around $46.3 million, and the ships are slated to be launched between 2024 and 2025.

The latest order brings the company’s ordering tally to over 30 ships, including 28 for MR2 tankers, data from VesselsValue shows.

The 50,000 dwt MR2 tankers are being built by Hyundai Mipo Dockyard and Hyundai Vietnam Shipbuilding. This latest reported order from Nissen Kaiun comes on the heels of the company’s recent orders totaling eight tankers placed over the past couple of months.







