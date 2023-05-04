2023 May 4 18:00

INERATEC and Zenith Energy Terminals work on commercial scale e-fuel plant in the port of Amsterdam

INERATEC, as a provider of sustainable e-fuel solutions, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Zenith Energy Terminals to build a Power-to-Liquid (PtL) plant in the port of Amsterdam. The signing took place during a delegation trip to the Netherlands with the Minister of Economy of Baden-Wuerttemberg, according to INERATEC's release.

The PtL plant is planned to produce up to 35,000 tonnes of e-fuels per year, from locally generated and imported green hydrogen and up to 100,000 tonnes per year of CO2 which will be captured from Dutch industry and used as a key feedstock to the INERATEC process.

The sustainable e-fuels which INERATEC will produce in Amsterdam will contribute to the Dutch goal of achieving a circular economy and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. INERATEC plans to produce and refine e-fuels including sustainable kerosene, clean diesel and CO2-neutral gasoline, delivered directly to offtakers active in shipping, aviation and road transportation as early as 2027.

The port of Amsterdam, with its strategic location in Europe, was chosen as the preferred site for the plant, given its location and access to key infrastructure. Port of Amsterdam has placed strategic emphasis on promoting responsible operations and circular economy principles, to further bolster its standing as a sustainable energy port. Backed by such efforts, the port of Amsterdam provides the perfect setting for an innovative plant installation.



INERATEC is a pioneer in the field of Power-to-Liquid applications. The company supplies sustainable fuels as well as chemical products. Modular chemical plants for power-to-X and gas-to-liquid applications use hydrogen from renewable electricity and greenhouse gases such as CO2 to produce e-kerosene, CO2-neutral gasoline, clean diesel or synthetic waxes, methanol or SNG.



Zenith Energy Terminals is a world-class midstream company that owns and operates renewable fuels, crude oil, petroleum products, chemicals and gas storage across North American, Europe and Latin America. The company’s focus is on building a sustainable, independent, open access energy storage and service business.