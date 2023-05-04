  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 May 4 16:24

    MARAD announces funding for 27 small shipyards in 20 states to help increase productivity and create jobs

    The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) announced $20.8 million in grant awards to 27 small shipyards in 20 states through the Small Shipyard Grant Program. The funds will help shipyards modernize, increase productivity, and expand local job opportunities while competing in the global marketplace, according to MARAD's release.
     
    Since 2008, MARAD’s Small Shipyard Grant Program has awarded $303 million to nearly 350 shipyards in 32 states and territories throughout the U.S.
     
    A complete list of shipyard grant recipients in Fiscal Year 2023:
     
    ALABAMA
    Alabama Shipyard, LLC of Mobile, AL will receive $718,442 to support the purchase of air compressor systems and fire suppression pumps.

    ALASKA
    Highmark Marine Fabrication, LLC of Kodiak, AK, will receive $969,191 to support the purchase of a 120-ton rough terrain crane.
     
    CALIFORNIA
    Bay Ship & Yacht Co., of Alameda, CA, will receive $830,380 to support the purchase of a 165-ton Grove GRT 9165 crane with a 205-foot boom.
     
    Driscoll, Inc. dba Driscoll Boat Works, LLC of San Diego, CA will receive $1,000,000 to purchase a 150-ton marine travelift.
     
    Marine Group Boat Works, LLC of Chula Vista, CA, will receive $1,142,447 to support the purchase of an 820-ton variable width marine travelift.
     
    CONNECTICUT
    Mystic Seaport Museum, Inc. of Mystic, CT, will receive $214,452 to support the purchase of a wood-mizer wide slab industrial sawmill, and two HYBRID articulating boom lifts.
     
    The Thames Shipyard & Repair Company, Inc. of New London, CT, will receive $309,853 to purchase water-jet surface preparation equipment.
     
    FLORIDA
    Fincantieri Marine Repair, LLC of Jacksonville, FL, will receive $874,079 to support the purchase of a water blast and wastewater collection and treatment system.
     
    Norseman Shipbuilding and Boatyard, LLC., of Miami, FL, will receive $939,274 to purchase a 150-ton marine travelift.
     
    ILLINOIS
    Mike’s, Inc., of South Roxana, IL on the upper Mississippi River, will receive $653,422 to support the purchase of a 30-ton rough terrain crane, telehandler, rack welder, and tig stick arc reach.
     
    INDIANA
    ACBL Transportation Services, Inc., of Jeffersonville, IN, will receive $1,000,000 to support the purchase of a 200x70 floating drydock for vessel repair, barge fleeting and cleaning operations.
     
    IOWA
    Sunflower Enterprises, Inc., of Dubuque, IA, will receive $599,840 to support the purchase of a 100-ton marine travelift.
    LOUISIANA
    Verret Shipyard, Inc., of Plaquemine, LA, will receive $1,000,000 to purchase a 120x64 floating drydock.
     
    MAINE
    The Portland Company, of Portland, ME, will receive $739,302 to support the purchase of a 60-ton vessel trailer, tractor/loader and support for an indoor ventilation project.  
     
    MISSISSIPPI
    United States Marine, Inc., of Gulfport, MS will receive $238,741 to support the purchase of two Eastman CNC tables.
     
    NEW JERSEY
    Bayonne Drydock & Repair Corp., of Bayonne, NJ, will receive $730,477 to purchase ultra high pressure hydro blasting equipment and telehandlers.
     
    NEW YORK
    Hughes Bros., of Brooklyn, NY, will receive $1,000,000 in funding to purchase a 160x86 floating drydock.
     
    NORTH CAROLINA
    North Carolina Department of Transportation Ferry Division of Havelock, NC, will receive $86,649 to train and certify employees in three required disciplines to enhance productivity in vessel repairs.
     
    OHIO
    Superior Marine Ways, Inc., of South Point, OH, located on the Ohio River, will receive $838,221 to support the purchase of a CNC brake and plasma table.
     
    PENNSYLVANIA
    Heartland Fabrication, LLC, of Brownsville, PA, will receive $660,783 to support the purchase and installation of new overhead 25-ton electric bridge cranes and rigging.
     
    RHODE ISLAND 
    J Goodison Company, of North Kingstown, RI, will receive $704,206 to purchase a 176-ton hydraulic self-propelled vessel transporter.
     
    Senesco Marine, LLC of North Kingstown, RI, will receive $738,289 to support the purchase and installation of a one-sided sub arc welding system that consists of three integrated digital systems to load, fit, and weld multi-plate panels; upgraded network servers and software; an All-Terrain Lift with variable reach; and a Tier 4 compressor.
     
    SOUTH CAROLINA 
    Main Industries, Inc., of North Charleston, SC, will receive $527,173 to support the purchase of two HydraBlast Pumps and associated equipment. 
     
    TEXAS
    Southwest Shipyard, LP., of Channelview, TX, on the Mississippi River, will receive $1,200,000 for blasting and painting equipment upgrades.
     
    Sterling Shipyard LLC of Port Neches, TX, on the Mississippi River will receive $1,000,000 in funding to purchase a 120x80 floating drydock to further expand their orderbook capacities.
     
    WASHINGTON 
    All American Marine, Inc., of Bellingham, WA, will receive $916,166 to purchase CNC dual head router and CNC press brake systems.
     
    Everett Ship Repair, LLC., of Everett, WA, will receive $1,168,613 to support the acquisition of a 140-ton telescopic crawler crane.

Другие новости по темам: shipbuilding  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 May 4

18:00 INERATEC and Zenith Energy Terminals work on commercial scale e-fuel plant in the port of Amsterdam
17:51 Lead container ship of Project 00108 for North-South ITC laid down in Astrakhan
17:36 AD Ports Group announces further expansion of Khalifa Port to include drydock services
17:23 A.P. Moller – Maersk reports Q1 results
17:06 Damen delivers two vessels to A. R. Singh Contractors
16:55 Adani sells Myanmar Port
16:52 Paddle cruiser of Project PKS-180, Aurum, launched in Astrakhan Region
16:41 DP World believes CEPA between the UAE and Turkey could unlock vast potential
16:24 MARAD announces funding for 27 small shipyards in 20 states to help increase productivity and create jobs
16:09 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 18, 2023
15:54 Kongsberg Digital receives ABS SMART Data Infrastructure and CyberSafety Product Design Assessment for its Vessel Insight Cloud Infrastructure
15:14 The Port of Gothenburg strengthens cooperation with the tech industry
14:56 North-South ITC cargo traffic rose by 64.6% to 8.4 million tonnes in 2022
14:35 Cunard celebrates the float out of Queen Anne with milestone ceremony in Italy
14:12 DNV forecasts oil demand in transport sector to half by 2050
13:54 Port of Salalah breaks general cargo handling record
13:18 First container train in North-South corridor dispatched from Chelyabinsk
12:29 Commercial Port of Vladivostok to complete reconstruction of six berths by 2025-2026
12:13 Port of Virginia announces over EUR 130 million investment in 36 Konecranes Automated Stacking Cranes
11:45 ZeroNorth and Vitol sign long-term strategic partnership to develop more robust reporting of emissions and enhance vessel operations
11:44 Container throughput of Commercial Port of Vladivostok in Q1’23 rose by 11% YoY to 213.1 thousand TEU
11:01 Breakwave Tanker Shipping ETF starts trading on the New York Stock Exchange
10:46 Dalreftrans to expand its fleet of container platforms to over 5,400 units by year end
10:07 Silversea Cruises and Meyer Werft celebrate the float out of the new ship Silver Nova
09:41 Austal Vietnam launches 66 metre high-speed catamaran for French Polynesia
09:25 Russia’s trade with SCO member states increased by 36.7% to $262.2 billion in 2022

2023 May 3

18:37 ICTSI-operated terminal in Ecuador handles its largest boxship
18:24 Yury Gordienkov appointed as General Director of Baltiysky Zavod
18:06 Cargotec and SSAB partner to bring new zero-emission recycled steel to the cargo and load handling industry
17:43 Saipem transferred to KCA Deutag its onshore drilling assets in Latin America
17:31 Chart and TECO expand agreement on Cryogenic Carbon Capture process technology
17:12 DEME Offshore awarded three contracts for Dieppe Le Tréport offshore wind farm
16:44 PortsToronto releases 2022 Annual Report and Financial Statements
16:09 CEVA Logistics to operate four deep-sea, dual-fuel hybrid RORO vessels under long-term lease
15:45 OPEC+ oil exports remain steady in April - Kpler
15:36 Longliner of Project MT1112XL, Gandvik-1, left for its final sea trials
15:13 Fratelli Cosulich completes its first biofuel supply
14:49 Oboronlogistics’ ferries increased traffic volumes of Ust-Luga-Baltiysk line by 10% versus March
14:45 Wartsila partners with Veracity by DNV to streamline Anglo-Eastern’s reporting
13:35 Germany's LNG import terminals tackle challenges - Reuters
13:07 Container throughput of Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port in April’23 rose by 56% YoY
12:41 Diana Shipping announces completion of a joint venture for the acquisition of “DSI Drammen”
12:10 South Korea's Fair Trade Commission approves Hanwha Group's acquisition of a controlling stake in DSME
11:48 Cruise line between Sochi and Crimea to be launched by Knyaz Vladimir liner in June 2023
11:35 Port of Thessaloniki signs new dockworkers’ three-year Collective Labor Agreement
11:02 Rostransmodernizatsia starts new phase of reconstruction at hydraulic engineering facilities and waterways of the Yenisey basin
10:16 SPM-2 put back into service at CPC Marine Terminal after scheduled repair of floating hoses
09:40 Russian Railways to allocate RUB 1.2 billion for development of cargo terminal Kutum in Astrakhan
09:13 TechnipFMC awarded large subsea contract for ExxonMobil Guyana’s Uaru project
08:19 Crowley to launch multi-modal service between Mexico and the U.S. Midwest and Canada

2023 May 2

18:05 HD Korea Shipbuilding scores W2.8tr order for 12 gas carriers
17:24 Fincantieri announces delivery of the first of two new generation cruise ships
16:59 Russian Railways' network loading in 3M’2023 climbed by 0.2% YoY to 411 million tonnes
16:35 Egypt sign contract with South Korea’s Daesun to build multi-purpose ships
16:15 Kongsberg Digital to become the majority owner of the software company Futureon
15:57 Rosatom commences transportation of reactors for NPP of India and China by inland water ways
15:30 The first of two Tipco asphalt carriers with Hoglund integrated automation and hybrid-electric system now in operation
15:13 Second hydrogen-driven vessel retrofit for Holland Shipyards Group
15:02 Samskip expands intermodal rail service offering new service from Kaunas, Lithuania
14:42 ADNOC's low-carbon LNG growth project to proceed in Al Ruwais Industrial City