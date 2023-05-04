2023 May 4 15:14

The Port of Gothenburg strengthens cooperation with the tech industry

The Port of Gothenburg is involved as a partner in an innovation platform, according to the company's release. The platform will bring the port closer to the local and global tech industry and serve as an accelerator for digital development and sustainable logistics solutions. Through collaboration in the platform network, the port will be able to take further steps in both innovation and sustainability.



The new innovation platform is an open platform with a focus on sustainability. Things kicked off officially on May 3 with an inauguration event in Gothenburg where the initiators, Volvo Cars and Plug and Play, started to explore opportunities and plan initiatives together with the Port of Gothenburg.

Plug and Play helps large companies gain access to strategically interesting start-ups. With operations in over 50 locations globally, the company monitors an ecosystem with more than 50,000 start-ups and 500 partners. The list of its own alumni companies includes names such as Dropbox, PayPal, Trulioo, and Rappi.



