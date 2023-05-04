2023 May 4 12:29

Commercial Port of Vladivostok to complete reconstruction of six berths by 2025-2026

The programme foresees the deepening of berths to 14-15 m

Commercial Port of Vladivostok (CPV, a company of FESCO Transportation Group) is implementing a comprehensive programme on the development of its railway and waterfront facilities. It is to be completed in two-three years. The designing phase is underway, Nikolay Yermolayev, Managing Director of CPV, PJSC told in his interview with IAA PortNews.

“Berths NoNo 7, 8, 10, 11, 12 and 13 are under the reconstruction. The programme foresees the reconstruction of quay walls and the deepening to 14-15 m. Upon completion of the reconstruction, the berths will be fitted with new equipment, new cranes. The reconstruction of the berths is to be completed by about 2025-2026,” said Nikolay Yermolayev.

Commercial Port of Vladivostok PAO (part of FESCO Transportation Group) is a stevedoring company operating Russia’s largest multipurpose port of the Far East. CPV specializes in handling container/general/bulk/Rо-Rо cargo. Annual throughput capacity of CPV is 5 million tonnes: general cargo / oil products, 150,000 vehicles and over 600,000 TEUs of containers. Commercial Port of Vladivostok operates 15 berths with a total length exceeding 3.2 km. In 2022, container throughput of CPV rose by 1.4%, year-on-year, to 768 thousand TEU.

