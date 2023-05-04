2023 May 4 12:13

Port of Virginia announces over EUR 130 million investment in 36 Konecranes Automated Stacking Cranes

Konecranes will provide 36 state-of-the-art Automated Stacking Cranes (ASCs) to The Port of Virginia for a major capacity expansion investment that is part of the port’s ongoing drive to improve operational efficiency, capacity, and competitiveness in the global shipping market, according to the company's release.

The order’s value is over EUR 130 million and it will be booked in Q2 2023. The ASCs are for the Norfolk International Terminals North Terminal project and will be delivered in two batches of 18 units, with the initial batch planned for delivery by mid-2025 and the subsequent batch anticipated to arrive by mid-2027. By placing this latest order, the Virginia Port Authority – owner and operator of The Port of Virginia’s five general cargo terminals – is once again showing its unwavering trust in the capabilities of Konecranes to deliver dependable and effective terminal solutions.

The Port of Virginia is a multipurpose port serving global markets. Its modern infrastructure, strategic positioning, and commitment to efficiency make it a vital gateway for international trade, benefiting various industries and economies throughout the country. The port is a longtime Konecranes customer, having received its first delivery of 30 ASCs in 2007 and subsequently ordering a further 86 in 2016.

Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2022, Group sales totaled EUR 3.4 billion. The Group has approximately 16,600 employees in around 50 countries. Konecranes shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.