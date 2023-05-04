2023 May 4 10:07

Silversea Cruises and Meyer Werft celebrate the float out of the new ship Silver Nova

Silversea Cruises and the Meyer Werft shipyard celebrated the float out of the new ship Silver Nova in Papenburg, Germany, on April 28, 2023, according to the company's release. After water had filled the drydock, tugboats manoeuvred the vessel from one of the world’s largest enclosed construction halls into the adjacent harbour. Set to become the 12th ship in the leading ultra-luxury cruise line’s fleet when she launches in summer 2023, Silver Nova will be the most environmentally conscious ultra-luxury cruise ship ever built.

Currently under construction in Papenburg as the first of two Nova class ships, the 728-guest Silver Nova is set to become the most sustainable ultra-luxury ship ever launched when she joins Silversea’s fleet in summer 2023. Silver Nova will represent the next iteration of Silversea’s unique take on luxury, with the largest choice of bars, restaurants, and lounges in ultra-luxury cruising; some of the most spacious guest suites at sea; and a range of innovative features—including an asymmetrical design and horizontal layout—that are unprecedented for the leading ultra-luxury cruise line.



Silversea Cruises is recognized as an innovator in the ultra-luxury cruise industry, offering guests large-ship amenities aboard its intimate, all-suite vessels: Silver Dawn, Silver Shadow, Silver Whisper, Silver Spirit, Silver Muse, and Silver Moon. With the inclusion of the expedition ships Silver Endeavour, Silver Origin, Silver Wind, Silver Explorer, and Silver Cloud, Silversea's itineraries encompass all seven continents and feature worldwide luxury cruises to the Mediterranean, the Caribbean, the Galápagos, both Polar Regions. Silversea is also looking forward to the launch of two new ultra-luxury Nova-class ships – Silver Nova and Silver Ray. Silversea Cruises is one of five cruise brands owned by global cruise company Royal Caribbean Group.

Founded in 1795 and based in Papenburg, MEYER WERFT GmbH & Co. KG is owned by the seventh generation of the Meyer family. In 2021, MEYER WERFT has announced its intention to build mega yachts as well.

Royal Caribbean Group is one of the leading cruise companies in the world with a global fleet of 64 ships traveling to approximately 1,000 destinations around the world. Royal Caribbean Group is the owner and operator of three award winning cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises and it is also a 50% owner of a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. Together, the brands have an additional 10 ships on order as of December 31, 2022.