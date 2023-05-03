2023 May 3 15:36

Longliner of Project MT1112XL, Gandvik-1, left for its final sea trials

Image source: Severnaya Verf trials will last for five days in the Baltic Sea

Severnaya Verf shipyard (corporate member of United Shipbuilding Corporation) says that the lead factory freezer-longliner of Project MT1112XL, Gandvik-1, has left for its final sea trials which are to last for five days in the Baltic Sea, near the Gogland island.

The team of 74 members includes the crew, workers and specialists of the shipyard, inspectors of Russian Maritime Register of Shipping, representatives of contractors and the customer, fishing company Virma. The date for signing of the acceptance/delivery certificate will be set upon completion of the trials and remedial actions. Initially, the delivery was scheduled for late December 2022.

Prior to the sea trials, the system for cooling main electric motors of pod drives and the drain system underwent modernization to comply with Aut1 automation class, hydraulic system was assembled and adjusted.

The shipyard ’s current backlog of civil orders numbers 18 fishing ships including 10 processing trawlers of Project 170701 and four long-liners of Project 200101 for NOREBO; three longline factory vessels of Project МТ1112XL for Fishing Company “Virma” (Gandvik-1, Gandvik-2 and Gandvik-3) and one longline factory ship МТ1112XL named Marlin for Globus LLC (Marlin).

Gandvik-1 is the lead longliner in the series of three vessels intended for Fishing Company “Virma”. Gandvik-2 was launched in September 2022. Under the state programme for modernization of fishing fleet, Severnaya Verf is building 10 processing trawlers of Project 170701 and four longline factory vessels of Project МТ1112XL: three for Virma (Gandvik-1, Gandvik-2 and Gandvik-3) and one for Globus LLC (named Marlin).

Longliner Gandvik-1 has the following characteristics: displacement - 2,200 t, length - 59 m, width - 13 m, endurance ‒ 45, speed – 13 knots, performance - 25 t of fish products per day, freezing hold capacity – about 500 t.

Severnaya Verf shipyard (corporate member of United Shipbuilding Corporation) is among leading shipbuilding companies of Russia’s defence industry. The company was founded on November 14, 1912, as Putilovskaya Shipyard. Since then the shipbuilding company has built more than 600 warships and commercial vessels, including cruisers, destroyers, minesweepers, patrol vessels and submarines destroyers, research and passenger vessels, timber cargo carriers, trawlers, container ships and Ro-Ro vessels, tugboats and floating docks. The shipyard’s backlog of orders currently includes the series of frigates, corvettes and fishing vessels.