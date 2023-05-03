2023 May 3 14:45

Wartsila partners with Veracity by DNV to streamline Anglo-Eastern’s reporting

Technology group Wartsila and DNV’s industry cloud platform Veracity have entered a partnership, creating secure and seamless connectivity between Wartsila’s Fleet Optimisation Solution (FOS) and Veracity, according to the company's release. With the integration, Wartsila will send real-time operational data with customer consent to Veracity, where it is quality assured and made ready for DNV's verification services, making emissions compliance reporting more efficient for the partners’ common customers.

Wartsila has, since 2019, partnered with global ship management company Anglo-Eastern to digitalise its fleet operations. More than 500 vessels in Anglo-Eastern’s fleet have been fitted with Wartsila’s Fleet Optimisation Solution, a decision-support software platform for voyage planning, charter-party compliance, fuel efficiency, and fleet performance management. Many of the Anglo-Eastern vessels use DNV as their appointed verifier to get accreditation for regulatory emissions reporting.

With the digital connection to DNV’s Veracity in place, Anglo-Eastern’s Fleet Performance Centre can now make the reporting processes towards their principal owners more streamlined.

Wartsila’s FOS solution provides a unique infrastructure that includes Electronic Chart Display and Information System (ECDIS) connectivity, cloud computing power, machine learning and big data analytics, as well as mobile applications both on board and ashore.





