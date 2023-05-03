2023 May 3 13:07

Container throughput of Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port in April’23 rose by 56% YoY

In January-April, the port handled 112 thousand tonnes TEU

In April 2023, container throughput of Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port (Vladmorrybport) rose by 56%, year-on-year, to 32 thousand TEU, which is a record high result, according to the company’s Telegram channel.

Positive dynamics was registered in all segments: export, import, short-sea traffic.

In January-April, the port’s container throughput totaled 112 thousand TEU (the dynamics vs the same period of the previous year is not reported).

The port’s investment programme foresees the expansion of its handling fleet with four MQ portal cranes of 60 tonnes in capacity and three RTG cranes to intensify its handling work.

Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port JSC is one of the leading ports in Russia’s Far East able to handle up to 5 million tonnes of cargo per year including more than 200,000 TEUs. It is located on the southern coast of the nonfreezing Zolotoi Rog Bay. The quay line of 10 berths which is 2,020 m long, 10 km of railway lines and 3 locomotives enable the company to handle 71 wagons per day.

In 2022, Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port handled 290 thousand TEEU (+9%, year-on-year) including 27 thousand TEU of refrigerated containers. Fish accounted for 50% of reefer containers.