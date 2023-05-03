2023 May 3 11:02

Rostransmodernizatsia starts new phase of reconstruction at hydraulic engineering facilities and waterways of the Yenisey basin

The plans foresee the construction of a dam, dredging works and assembling of navigation equipment

Rostransmodernizatsia says it starts yet another phase of reconstruction works at hydraulic engineering facilities and waterways of the Yenisey basin. The works are to be completed in December 2023.

The plans foresee the implementation of a project on construction of a dam, dredging works and assembling of navigation equipment. The works will not hinder the shipping.

In 2022, cargo traffic in the Yenisey basin of Russia’s inland water ways rose by 22%, year-on-year, to over 6 million tonnes. The river is used for transportation of construction materials, equipment, food, medicine and fuel including coal, petroleum products and lubes to the remote areas.

Yenisey is the most abundant river in Russia. Its basin is among the most promising ones in terms of hydropower resources.

The works are foreseen by the federal project “Development of sea and inland water transport”.