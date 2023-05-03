2023 May 3 09:40

Russian Railways to allocate RUB 1.2 billion for development of cargo terminal Kutum in Astrakhan

The capacity of the North-South ITC terminal will double to 500 thousand tonnes per year

Russian Railways develops infrastructure of cargo terminal Kutum as part of the international transportation corridor ‘North-South’. By 2025, the company will allocate about RUB 1.2 billion for the development of the terminal in Astrakhan, according to the statement of Russian Railways in its Telegram.

Dry port Kutum handles cargo transported by the North-South corridor.

The large-scale modernization of the terminal will turn it into a hub for all cargoes transported by railways. The terminal’s capacity will double to 500 thousand tonnes per year.

North-South international transport corridor (ITC) is a 7,200-kilometre-long transport artery from St Petersburg to ports in Iran and India. North-South ITC has a western and an eastern branch, both running across Iran. The western one foresees cargo transportation by road via Rasht, the eastern one – by railway. The end point in Iran is the port of Bandar Abbas from which cargo can be delivered to India by sea. The western branch also crosses Azerbaijan, the eastern one – Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan. Besides, direct water transportation from Russia to Iran by the Caspian Sea is possible.

The volume of Russian cargo transported by the North-South ITC is expected to double by 2030, from the current 17 million tonnes to 32 million tonnes.