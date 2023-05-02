2023 May 2 13:33

Federal budget allocations for development and production of ship equipment to total RUB 14 billion in 2023

Image source: website of RF Government

Federal budget allocations for the development, serial production of ship equipment and modernization of production facilities will total RUB 14 billion in 2023. A decree has been signed Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, according to the press center of RF Government.

“We expect that the programme implementation will help us ensure the construction of various vessels including passenger and fishing ships, tankers and gas carriers,” said Mikhail Mishustin at the meeting with Vice Prime Ministers held on May 2 adding that the scope of financing planned for 2023 exceeds that of 2022 twice. Financial support from the federal budget is also foreseen for the next year.

According to Mikhail Mishustin, the sanctions have disrupted the cooperation in many industries including shipbuilding, and the components cannot be acquired abroad now.

The allocations will let the companies cover up to 80% of the expences for the development and introduction of equipment, purchase of components, rental of technological equipment and assets needed for the project implementation.

This work is foreseen by the federal project “Stimulation of demand for domestically produced goods in shipbuilding”, a part of the state programme “Development of shipbuilding and equipment for offshore projects”.

