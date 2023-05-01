2023 May 1 16:13

Jesper Kragh Andresen to step down as CEO of Prosafe SE

After more than 6 years as CEO in Prosafe, Jesper Kragh Andresen, has informed the Board of Directors that he will step down as CEO. He will continue in his current role until his successor is in place. The Board has initiated a process to identify the next CEO, Prosafe said in a media release.



Jesper Kragh Andresen says: ‘It has been a privilege to be part of the Prosafe team through these years. My near-term focus is to ensure the optimal running of Prosafe and at the same time contribute to a smooth transition to provide the best possible starting point for my successor.’



Glen O. Rødland, Chairman, says: ‘The Board wishes to thank Jesper for his contribution to Prosafe and the close collaboration for more than 6 years. He managed the company safely through the downturn in the energy industry and subsequently a financial restructuring of Prosafe. The company is now moving into a new phase and is well positioned for an expected upturn in the market from 2024 and onwards.’



The Board has engaged Russell Reynolds Associates in Oslo as an advisor in the recruitment process.