AIDA ships start the summer season 2023 from Kiel

    This year's Kiel Week will take place from June 17 to 25, 2023

    With AIDAluna, the first AIDA ship has arrived in Kiel this season already on April 21, 2023. A total of three ships in the AIDA Cruises fleet are expected to call at the Kiel Fjord 64 times during the 2023 summer season. The last call of the season will be on November 4 with AIDAnova, which is also the largest ship for the seaport of Kiel this season: The first call will be next Saturday, April 29, 2023.

    During the nearly seven-month season, guests can choose from a wide variety of different cruises departing from the Schleswig-Holstein state capital: Whether the Baltic Sea, Norway's fjords or the Arctic Circle - there is a perfect match for every vacation seeker. The three-, four- and five-day AIDA cruises also offer perfect relaxation for a short break in between.  

    AIDA's taster cruises from Kiel are perfect for those who want to discover the adventure of cruising for themselves: On the three-day cruises in May and September 2023, it goes with AIDAluna through the the archipelago of Denmark with stops in Århus and Copenhagen. On the four-day short cruises to Norway and Denmark, guests will not only experience wonderful metropolises of Northern Europe with Oslo and Copenhagen, but also the unique Oslofjord and Holmenkollen with the oldest ski jump in the world.

    From mid-May 2023, AIDAluna will set course for the "Highlights at the Arctic Circle": Destinations such as the North Cape, the Orkney Islands, three stops on Iceland and Norwegian ports such as Tromsø and Hammerfest feature on the program on six different dates on the 17-day voyage. The highlight of this itinerary is Spitsbergen, a group of islands in the Arctic Ocean. Spitsbergen is one of the northernmost destinations on earth and impresses with its barren landscape of glaciers, mountains and fjords. Polar bears, reindeer and foxes live here in their natural environment. The capital, Longyearbyen, is known for its colorful wooden houses that contrast with the white surroundings.

    The itineraries of AIDAbella are just as diverse, including 14-day voyages "Norway with Lofoten & North Cape." This route combines the most beautiful charms of Norway: starting in Kiel, guests sail on five dates via Haugesund to the North Cape and then to the Lofoten Islands. Further destinations are Bodø, Åndalsnes, Molde, Bergen and Århus - a north country adventure for each taste.

    For the seven- or 14-day voyages with AIDAnova between May 6 and October 21, 2023, AIDA Cruises has developed attractive routes to Norway and Denmark for its guests. In Norway, guests will experience not only the charming capital of Oslo with its innovative architecture, museums and newly developed neighborhoods, but also sun-drenched Kristiansand with its old town of Posebyen, where the white wooden houses reflect the sunlight. Numerous sights and urban lifestyle await guests in Denmark's capital Copenhagen. In Skagen, on the other hand, visitors are attracted by endless beaches and the country's largest shifting sand dune, from which only the tower of the silted-up parish church still peeks out. This is the only place where you can bathe with one leg in the Baltic Sea and the other in the North Sea.

    This year's Kiel Week will take place from June 17 to 25, 2023. Once again, AIDA Cruises will be on board as event sponsor of the world-renowned sailing and summer festival. The cruise company will present itself to the public during the nine-day event with a total of three ships and four calls by AIDAnova (June 17 and 24), AIDAluna (June 23) and AIDAbella (June 25) on sea and shore with an inviting AIDA vacation world.

