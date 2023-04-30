2023 April 30 15:23

Chevron announces first quarter 2023 results

Reported earnings of $6.6 billion; adjusted earnings of $6.7 billion



Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) reported earnings of $6.6 billion ($3.46 per share - diluted) for first quarter 2023, compared with $6.3 billion ($3.22 per share - diluted) in first quarter 2022. Included in the current quarter was a $130 million tax charge related to changes in the energy profits levy in the United Kingdom. Foreign currency effects decreased earnings by $40 million. Adjusted earnings of $6.7 billion ($3.55 per share - diluted) in first quarter 2023 compared to adjusted earnings of $6.5 billion ($3.36 per share - diluted) in first quarter 2022.