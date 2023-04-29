2023 April 29 11:39

Diana Shipping Inc. announces time charter contract for m/v Astarte with Reachy

Diana Shipping Inc. (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, has entered into a time charter contract with Reachy Shipping (SGP) Pte. Ltd., for one of its Kamsarmax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Astarte. The gross charter rate is US$15,000 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum August 1, 2024 up to maximum October 1, 2024. The charter is expected to commence on April 30, 2023, the Company said in its media release.



The “Astarte” is a 81,513 dwt Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel built in 2013.



The employment of “Astarte” is anticipated to generate approximately US$6.78 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.



Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet currently consists of 42 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 10 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 7 Panamax and 10 Ultramax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet, is approximately 4.7 million dwt with a weighted average age of 10.02 years. A table describing the current Diana Shipping Inc. fleet can be found on the Company’s website, www.dianashippinginc.com. Information contained on the Company’s website does not constitute a part of this press release.



Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on short to medium-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.