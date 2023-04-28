2023 April 28 17:25

Southern river terminal opened in Moscow after reconstruction

Image source: official website of the Moscow mayor

The Southern River Terminal has opened in Moscow after reconstruction: the ceremony has been held to mark the beginning of the passenger navigation season, according to the official website of the Moscow mayor.

The terminal was initially built in 1985 but stopped servicing passengers in 2000s. The decision on large-scale reconstruction of the terminal building was made in 2021.

Apart from the building reconstructio

Image source: official website of the Moscow mayor

Five berths of the terminal will be able to accommodate vessels of various classes — from small pleasure boats to cruise ships.

In 2023, tourists will be offered cruises to 30 cities and towns of Russia starting at the Southern River Terminal. Cruise ships will sail to Ryazan, Murom, Kasimov, Nizhny Novgorod, Cheboksary, Kazan, Ufa, etc.

The first cruise ship, Svirsky, will come to the Southern River Terminal from Nizhny Novgorod on May 5. Besides, first two electric transport routes will be opened in 2023. One of them will stop at Southern River Terminal.

The terminal is expected to welcome over 300 thousand passengers this navigation season. About 18 thousand passengers will start their cruises there.

Photos provided by press center of Moscow mayor and government