2023 April 28 15:59

Potential investments into Butoma shipyard estimated at RUB 4 billion

Image source: Ministry of Industry and Trade participation in state programmes

Possible investments into a shipyard named after B.Е.Butoma JSC (Kerch, Republic of Crimea) upon completion of the audit can exceed RUB 4 billion, Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said according to the Ministry’s press center.

According to Denis Manturov, who has visited the facilities of the shipyard in Kerch and checked the progress of the production programme implementation, participation of the shipbuilding company in state programmes was discussed during the visit. The purpose of the project is the realization of the company’s production potential for construction of military and civil ships.

Shipyard named after B.Е.Butoma JSC is one of the oldest industrial enterprises of Crimea. It has been operating in the market of shipbuilding and ship repair for 75 years.