2023 April 28 15:14

MacGregor receives contract from Edda Wind to equip the 8th service vessel

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has extended its run of orders for walk-to-work gangway technology from Edda Wind, after receiving a contract to equip the 8th service vessel in succession for the Østensjø Group operation, according to the company's release.

The new walk-to-work system contract was booked into Cargotec’s first quarter 2023 orders received and the vessel will be delivered in the third quarter of 2024. Once again, the vessel will be equipped with MacGregor’s distinctive Horizon, all-electric walk-to-work gangway - the sector-leading sustainable technology whose ability to deliver lowest possible emissions significantly reduces the vessel’s overall environmental footprint. The redundancy level of the equipment exceeds class requirements, ensuring the minimum level of unplanned downtime.

The Horizon gangway also ensures optimised logistics flow, offering the widest gangway bridge currently available and the largest passenger lift integrated on a gangway tower structure, which offers stepless connection from deck levels to gangway level. Its safety and efficiency are enhanced by an augmented reality operator station (AROS), which also increases logistics support by allowing a single operator to seamlessly change between crane and gangway operation from a centralised control station on the vessel's bridge. The system is also interconnected to a Colibri 5 tonne 3D motion compensated crane, whose design is distinguished by its agility in compensating loads in 3D mode.

