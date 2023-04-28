2023 April 28 10:57

RUB 5.7 billion allocated to support ferry link between Kerch and Kavkaz ports

At least 6 ferries are to operate on the link

RUB 5.7 billion allocated from the government's reserve fund to support ferry link between Kerch and Kavkaz seaports. The order has been signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, according to press center of the Russian Government.

The resources will be provided to FSUE Research and Design Institute of Testing Machines, Instruments and Mass Measuring Instruments" which ensures operation of six ferries between the peninsula and the mainland Russia. They transport passengers, automobile and railway equipment.

According to the order, the allocations are to cover a complex of measures under the federal project “Development of sea and IWW transport infrastructure” which are aimed at ensuring the functioning of a ferry link between seaports Kerch and Kavkaz for transportation of passengers and Ro-Ro equipment between January 1 and December 31, 2023. At least 6 ferries are to service the link.

By 1 February 2024, Rosmorrechflot is to submit a report on targeted and efficient use of the allocated funds to RF Government.

The issue of financing was considered and approved at the Government meeting held on April 27.

Automobiles and railway traffic on the Crimea bridge was suspended on 8 October 2022 after the terrorist attack. Kerch ferry link was put into operation on October 9. Four automobile ferries, one automobile/railway and one railway ferry were deployed.