2023 April 28 10:42

TECO 2030 starts manual production of fuel cell stacks

TECO 2030, a supplier of fuel cell technology, has announced the start of manual fuel cell stack production at its Innovation Center in Narvik, Norway, according to the company's release.

The manual production of fuel cell stacks is an essential step towards the commercialization of TECO 2030's fuel cell technology. The fuel cell stacks are the core of TECO 2030's hydrogen fuel cell system, which will provide clean, efficient, and reliable power for marine and land-based applications.

TECO 2030's Innovation Center in Narvik is a state-of-the-art facility that features advanced manufacturing equipment and highly skilled technicians. The facility will produce fuel cell stacks in small quantities at first, and then scale up with the delivery of the thyssenkrupp Automation Engineering production equipment to meet the growing demand for fuel cell technology in the marine and heavy-duty industries.



TECO 2030's fuel cell technology is bottom-up developed for marine applications, and following strict classification approvals. The system is designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve energy efficiency in various applications, including marine transport, power generation, and heavy-duty transportation.

With the start of manual fuel cell stack production, TECO 2030 is on track to deliver on its commitment to providing reliable, cost-effective, and sustainable solutions to shipowners around the world and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and address climate change in energy intensive industries.