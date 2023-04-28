2023 April 28 09:58

Saint-Petersburg to host International Conference “Navy and Shipbuilding Nowadays” on June 22-23

The conference will be held in the framework of the XI International Maritime Defense Show

XII International Conference “Navy and Shipbuilding Nowadays” NSN’2023 will be held in June 22-23, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Russia, in the framework of the XI International Maritime Defense Show (IMDS’2023).

The event organizers are Krylov State Research Centre jointly with “International congresses and exhibitions” Co. Ltd and Scientific Research Institute of Shipbuilding & Armament of the Russian Navy (MSEC “Naval Academy”, MoD) supported by the St. Petersburg Administration.

The Conference theme: Ship Signatures and Electric propulsion in Modern Shipbuilding.

IMDS’2023 will be held in Kronshtadt on 21-25 June 2023. The event is organized by the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation. IAA PortNews is the media partner of the event.