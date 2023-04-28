2023 April 28 09:29

Zelenodolsk Plant to launch high-speed passenger hydrofoil of Project 03830

The high-speed ship is intended for operation in Tatarstan

Tatarstan, Russia based Zelenodolsk Shipyard named after Maxim Gorky (part of Ak Bars Shipbuilding Corporation, AK BARS Holding) says it is preparing the high-speed passenger hydrofoil of Project 03830, Meteor-2020, for launching. The ceremony is to be held on 29 April 2023.

The ship was laid down on 28 February 2023. The first Meteor-2020 intended for Tatarstan is named after Mikhail Devyatayev.

The contract for the construction of two passenger hydrofoils of project 03830 between Zelenodolsk Shipyard, Severrechflot and Mashpromleasing was signed on 26 January 2021. The ship designer is Sea Tech Ltd. headquartered in Nizhny Novgorod.

The ships feature an innovative self-stabilizing flight control system allowing for a 20-30% increase of seaworthiness, 40-50% decrease of load when accelerating on waves, reduction of take-off time and other advantages.

Particulars of Project 03830: LOA — 36 m; BOA — 11 m; passenger capacity — 124; crew — 7; draft — 2 m; still water speed — up to 77 km/h; voyage duration — 13 hours.