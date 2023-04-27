2023 April 27 16:46

TransContainer increased transportation of import cargo from India by 62%

Image source: TransContainer

In IQ’2023, TransContainer (a company of Delo Group) increased transportation of import cargo from India by 62%, year-on-year. Shipments of export cargo rose by 48%, according to the company’s Telegram channel.

The multimodal service between Russia and India via the Suez canal was organized in summer 2022. By January 2023, the frequency of shipments increased to 2 per month. The service is used for transportation of all types of cargo including dangerous goods.

Besides, transportation of cargo from Komi Republic began in late 2022.

According to an earlier report of IAA PortNews, in July 2022, TransContainer launched a regular service for foreign trade cargo delivery on multimodal route between the Russian regions and the Indian port of Nhava Sheva (Mumbai) via Novorossiysk and the Suez Canal. Transit time of a sea passage is approximately 14-15 days. As of the end of January, over half a year of operation, 1,900 TEU of Russian cargo was exported to India.

PJSC TransContainer is among the largest intermodal container operators in Eurasia. Its fleet numbers about 130,000 containers of over 200,000 TEU and 40,000 flatcars. The company owns 40 railway terminals in Russia and operates three more terminals through its subsidiaries and joint stock companies. TransContainer holds 58.67% of Sakhalin Shipping Company (SASCO) the fleet of which numbers 13 ice-class sea vessels. Delo Group is the only shareholder of the company.