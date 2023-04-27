2023 April 27 15:20

Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard launches lead catamaran of Project Kotlin

Image source: USC

The first voyage is scheduled for June 2023

Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard (a company of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) has launched the lead high-speed passenger catamaran Fort Kronshlot, of Project 04580 Kotlin, built for Neva Travel Company LLC and ANO Land of Forts, says USC.

The ship was laid down in spring 2022. The project is being implemented under the development of tourism and recreation cluster Land of Forts in Saint-Petersburg. It foresees the construction of 10 vessels by 2025.

The capacity of ships is up to 200 passengers including 50 passengers on the upper deck. The construction is being supervised by Russian Maritime Register of Shipping. The ships will operate on the line linking Saint-Petersburg and Kronshtadt.

The catamarans of Kotlin design are intended for operation on inland water ways and in coastal areas. They ships’ design lets them pass under the bridges of Saint-Petersburg and enter the Gulf of Finland.

Neva Travel Company says the ships will leave for the first voyage from the central berth “Dvortsovaya Pristan” to Land of Forts in Kronshtadt in June 2023.