2023 April 27 16:25

Saipem and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries sign agreement for post-combustion carbon capture

Saipem and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (“MHI”) have signed an agreement for post-combustion carbon capture, according to the company's release.

It is a General License Agreement enabling Saipem to deploy Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ advanced post-combustion CO2 capture technologies in the execution of large-scale projects. These technologies are “KM CDR ProcessTM” and “Advanced KM CDR ProcessTM” jointly developed with The Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc.

Post-combustion CO2 capture is aimed at removing carbon dioxide to reduce the CO2 footprint of emitting industrial large plants. Carbon dioxide is captured through absorption processes, capturing CO2 for further processing or storage.

Saipem has had a cooperative relationship with MHI for many years relating to Saipem’s SnamprogettiTM Urea Technology for the realization of world-class fertilizer plants. This agreement harnesses the complementary capabilities of both companies providing a unique combination of technological know-how and project EPC execution expertise to provide customers with low-emission solutions for the achievement of Net-Zero targets.



