2023 April 27 13:27

Vympel Shipyard produced 15 hulls of МС001 series for Russia’s EMERCOM

Image source: Vympel Shipyard

52 boats of aluminum-magnesium alloy to be delivered by 1 December 2023

Rybinsk, Yaroslavl Region based Vympel Shipyard (a company of USC) continues building a series of specialized vessels ordered by Russia’s EMERCOM: by the end of April, the shipyard has produced 15 hulls of aluminum-magnesium alloy and three deck modules of composite materials as well as a complete set of fiberglass equipment for the lead vessel, according to the company’s Telegram channel.

The assembling works as well as installation of radio and navigation equipment on the lead boat of Project МС001 will begin in the near future.

Serial production of МС001 boats will begin upon completion of the tests on the lead unit. The series will number 44 units.

Under the contract between USC and Vympel, a total of 52 boats of aluminum-magnesium alloy and composite materials with a length of 6 to 10 meters is to be delivered to EMERCOM by 1 December 2023.

The boat designer — Central Design Bureau “Almaz” (a company of USC).

Rybinsk, Yaroslavl Region based Shipbuilding Plant “Vympel” (Vympel Shipyard, a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation, USC) specializes in the construction of medium- and light-tonnage seagoing and river vessels and boats both for military and civil sectors. Since its inception in 1930, the company has built more than 30,000 ships of various types. Vympel Shipyard used to be a part of the Kalashnikov Concern. In December 2020, USC acquired 82.88% of the shipyard’s stock.

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises about 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.

Photos form Vympel Shipyard’s Telegram channel