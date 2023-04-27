2023 April 27 11:54

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore and Wartsila and to collaborate on accelerating maritime decarbonisation and digitalisation

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and technology group Wartsila have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at collaborating in mutually beneficial areas to enable the introduction of next generation renewable fuels, optimise digital port operations, and develop future talent, according to MPA's release.



Under the MoU, MPA and Wartsila will explore renewable fuel technologies and seek partnerships with various stakeholders to develop green fuel safety concepts and procedures to ensure safe handling and operation of future fuels. Insights gained will support the development of global standards for maritime fuel safety.



The parties will seek to make port operations more efficient through developing reliable, secure, and cost-effective data exchanges between vessels and port operations. Sharing of data at scale, including real time data, has potentials of unlocking insights to optimise port and vessel operations such as Just-in-Time planning. It can also greatly enhance data-based value generation, including the development of new capabilities and operational processes. The development of an operational concept for vessels and harbour craft utilising AI-based monitoring, tracking, and incident response, is also planned. Big data from Wartsila’s Navi-Port system, MPA’s digital platforms and other relevant sources will be at the core of the algorithms to power the AI.



MPA and Wartsila will also collaborate on assessing cyber threats and risks to shipboard systems, ship-shore system communications and MPA’s digital platforms.



To equip future maritime workforce with skills and competencies relating to digitalisation and decarbonisation, MPA and Wartsila will explore working with partners and stakeholders to identify new skills. The collaboration could include working with the Tripartite Advisory Panel under the Alliance for Future Maritime Talent (AFMT TAP) to co-create enhanced training curriculum to improve training effectiveness.





