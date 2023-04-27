2023 April 27 10:23

Shearwater GeoServices awarded 4D geophysical monitor survey in Cote d’Ivoire

Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS (“Shearwater”) announced the award of a 4D survey contract in Cote d’Ivoire.

The project will be conducted by the SW Empress over a period of approximately two months beginning in May 2023, in direct continuation of ongoing surveys in the region.



