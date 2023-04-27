  • Home
  • 2023 April 27 10:23

    Shearwater GeoServices awarded 4D geophysical monitor survey in Cote d’Ivoire

    Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS (“Shearwater”) announced the award of a 4D survey contract in Cote d’Ivoire.

    The project will be conducted by the SW Empress over a period of approximately two months beginning in May 2023, in direct continuation of ongoing surveys in the region.

    Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS is a global, customer-focused and technology-driven provider of marine geophysical services. The company has the world’s largest fleet of high-end seismic vessels and a portfolio of proprietary technologies and software that provide customers with a full-range of towed streamer and ocean bottom geophysical acquisition techniques, efficient surveys and high-quality data.

