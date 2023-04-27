2023 April 27 10:19

Cargo traffic on Russia’s IWW expected to total 119 million tonnes in 2023

Rosmorrechflot expects the range of cargoes to grow this year

In 2023, the dynamics of freight traffic by inland waterways of Russia will be positive, but slightly less than in the previous year. According to the forecast, about 119 million tonnes of cargo will be transported by IWW, Zakhary Djioev, Head of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot), said when answering the question of IAA PortNews at the media conference in Moscow.

“We expect growth to continue this year. It will be probably less than a 5-pct growth of the previous year. The forecast is based on the volumes declared by the cargo owners, however, we believe that there are still cargoes waiting in line, and the forecasted volume is likely to increase slightly. There are numerous factors: preparedness of the fleet, the terminals, the railway, and the internal routes, but the growth trend will continue,” he said.

Passenger transportation in the navigation season of 2023 is to grow by 15-20%.

In 2022, cargo traffic on inland water ways of Russia rose by 5.3% to 116.4 million tonnes. Cargo handling in river ports rose by 3.7% to some 131 million tonnes. The amount of cargo transported by inland water ways under the Northern Delivery programme rose by 4% to over 1.5 million tonnes. IWW passenger traffic increased by 6% to 9 million people.