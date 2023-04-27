2023 April 27 09:58

A.P. Moller – Maersk welcomes green methanol vessel in Copenhagen this fall

To celebrate the world’s first container vessel sailing on green methanol, A.P. Moller - Maersk will host a week of festivities, including the name giving event and other activities September 18 – 21 in Copenhagen, Denmark. The 2,100 TEU feeder vessel is a small piece of history in the shipping industry, according to the company's release.

The dual-fuel engine vessel will pause in Copenhagen right outside the Maersk headquarters on its way to the Baltic Sea, where she will be operating going forward. The feeder vessel will bring real experience for Maersk seafarers in operating the new type of fuel, as the company prepares to receive a fleet of new, large ocean-going dual-fuel engine powered ships from 2024.



A.P. Moller – Maersk aims to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions in 2040 across the entire business. To get there in time, the company aims to transport a minimum 25% of Ocean cargo using green fuels by 2030 compared to a 2020 baseline. Receiving the landmark dual-fuel engine feeder vessel is a major step toward the long-term objective of gradually renewing the entire A.P. Moller – Maersk fleet to operate solely on green fuels and making a tangible impact in the industry’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The 172-meter-long vessel will leave the Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in Korea this summer to embark on her maiden voyage to Copenhagen. The vessel will have a container capacity of 2,100 TEU and she sails at a designed speed of 17,4 knots.

During her week in Copenhagen, the vessel will formally receive her name during a ceremony at Toldboden, next to the A.P. Moller – Maersk headquarter. A.P. Moller – Maersk will host events for employees, partners, investors, students and the area will be open for the public to take a closer look at the new vessel from the dock and learn more about the efforts to decarbonise the shipping industry.



A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. The company operates in more than 130 countries and employs over 110,000 people world-wide. Maersk is aiming to reach net zero emissions by 2040 across the entire business with new technologies, new vessels, and green fuels.