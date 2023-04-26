2023 April 26 18:00

Project on construction of passenger terminal in Pionersky to be completed by the end of 2024— Zakhary Djioev

The project is now focused on the internal passenger flow

The project on construction of an international sea terminal for cruise and passenger vessels at Pionersky in the Kaliningrad Region is to be completed in 2024, Zakhary Djioev, Head of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot), said when answering the question of IAA PortNews at the media conference in Moscow.

“Passenger terminal in Pionersky is still needed, perhaps not in its initial form as an international cruise terminal. No international flow is expected now there is a need for servicing the Kaliningrad Region where internal passenger transportation is in demand,” said Zakhary Djioev.

The project on construction of an international sea terminal for cruise and passenger vessels at Pionersky of the Kaliningrad Region is being implemented under the Sea Transport sub-programme of Federal Targeted Programme “Development of Russia’s Transport System in 2010-2021”. The project is expected to annually ensure up to 110 calls of cruise ships with at least 225,000 cruise passengers and 312 calls of ferries able to carry 80,000 passengers and 80,000 Ro-Ro units.

The construction of Pionesky began in 2018 but the works were suspended later due to nonfulfillment of obligations by a contractor with a failure to meet the construction schedule.

As of today, General Contractor for completion of port infrastructure development under the project on construction of international terminal in Pionersky is Marine Rescue Service.

Saint-Petersburg company Geoizol was acknowledged the winner of the tender for construction of infrastructure at Pionersky passenger terminal in August 2022 with the contract price of RUB 2.2 billion.