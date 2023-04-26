  • Home
  • News
  • China ports container volume rises 3.5% from January to March of 2023，Ningbo Containerized Freight Index increase in April 2023
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 April 26 16:11

    China ports container volume rises 3.5% from January to March of 2023，Ningbo Containerized Freight Index increase in April 2023

    From January to March of 2023, the cargo volume of Chinese ports was 3854.2 million tons, a year-on-year increase of 6.2%; the container throughput of Chinese ports was 69.7 million TEU, a year-on-year increase of 3.5%, according to Ningbo Zhoushan port Group's release. The chart below shows the cargo throughput and container throughput data of the twelve major ports in China.

    In terms of container freight rates, the average value of the Ningbo Container Freight index (NCFI) 1 in April was quotes 725.7 points, have an increase of 14.3% compare to last month. From Ningbo to North America route, the fundamentals of supply and demand remained stable, and freight rates fell slightly to the US West coastal and US East coastal routes. The average freight rate of 40GP from Ningbo Port to Los Angeles port and New York&New Jersey port in April was $1462 and $2316,（31.7%）and（+13.7%）month-on-month respectively.

Другие новости по темам: ports  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 April 26

16:42 DNV joins Standards working group on methanol bunkering
16:33 Sovfracht to carry up to 40 thousand tonnes of cargo per month on Saint-Petersburg – Kaliningrad line
16:14 RINA awards AIP for ammonia-fuelled bunker tanker
16:11 China ports container volume rises 3.5% from January to March of 2023，Ningbo Containerized Freight Index increase in April 2023
15:44 ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to TIMP developed by Terasaki Electric
15:04 Wan Hai Lines holds naming ceremony for 13,200 TEU newbuilding
14:42 ESL Shipping joins Maritime Anti-Corruption Network
14:09 Exports from Murmansk Region in 2022 surged by over 60% YoY — Governor
14:08 LR grant Approval in Principle for HD HHI and KSOE ammonia FSRU
13:31 TotalEnergies and MSC сomplete first LNG bunkering operation in Marseille for MSC World Europa
13:12 Vopak and AltaGas form a new joint venture for large-scale LPG and bulk liquids export terminal in Prince Rupert, Canada
12:46 FESCO’s container ship Kapitan Shchetinina completed its first voyage and arrived in Saint-Petersburg
12:35 HMM signs MoU with GS Caltex to secure marine biofuels
12:23 VEB.RF expects oil products exports to drop by half, LNG exports to grow 2-3 times by 2035
12:01 Singapore’s first hybrid electric bunker delivered for V-Bunkers, powered by Shift Clean Energy
11:30 Fred. Olsen Windcarrier to provide vessel for the turbine installation at Thor offshore wind farm
11:18 Capacity of Primorsky Territory ports to reach 300 million tonnes by 2030 — Governor
11:05 Georgia Ports Authority auto volumes up for eighth straight month
10:52 Jan De Nul and Hellenic Cables awarded export and inter-array cables packages for RWE’s Thor Offshore Wind Farm in Denmark
10:29 RAS net loss of Krasnoye Sormovo rose 2.6 times in IQ’2023
10:25 Van Oord installs first monopile at Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm
09:54 Buoy tender of Project 3052, Aleksandr Oglobin, launched in Irkutsk
09:22 Yamal Governor informed Russian President about the Northern Latitudinal Railway construction

2023 April 25

18:26 Eni inaugurates Congo LNG project in the Republic of the Congo
18:06 Zelim selects Sea Machines' SM300 autonomy for unmanned search and rescue vessel
17:57 Throughput of Astrakhan and Olya seaports in 3M’23 surged by 72% YoY
17:46 HHLA TK Estonia terminal in the Port of Muuga puts into operation a new double ramp for RoRo traffic
17:36 Puerto Cortés handles its first LNG-powered ship
17:06 Tallink notifies Estonian and Latvian Seamen’s Unions and Unemployment Insurance Funds of collective redundancy plans
16:42 Maersk Tankers launches voyage management service and brings first customer on-board
16:21 Sinotrans and FESCO to launch new services in South-East Asia, Africa and Turkey
16:20 HGK Shipping and Port of Rotterdam Authority sign cooperation agreement for greater sustainability on inland waterways
15:57 Vitol Bunkers to supply Turkey bunker market
15:35 APM Terminals Pipavav to invest around US$ 90 million in a new liquid berth
15:15 Concept of Russia’s technological development by 2030 to be approved by RF Government soon — Amdrey Belousov
14:53 Eksfin finances Nexans Norway’s new UK export cable contract with NOK 2bn (£155m) in loan guarantees
14:33 FESCO and Shangtex Group to develop transport and logistics links between China and Russia
14:09 First shipping contract with freight earnings linked to carbon dioxide emission reduction
13:52 NCL Holdings Ltd. charts a path towards net zero GHG emissions with new targets
13:30 About 1 million tons of cargo were transshipped through the port of Aktau in 1Q'23
13:07 New EU-Norway Green Alliance to deepen cooperation on climate, environment, energy and clean industry
12:48 Merlin Group orders 135m dry cargo vessel from Concordia Damen
12:41 Port of Gothenburg purchases shares in Eolus’s Västvind offshore project
12:26 FESCO increased volumes of international shipments by 19% to 342 thousand TEU in 2022
12:14 Port of New Orleans sets new monthly record for cruise passengers
11:38 New CTV for Ishikari Bay New Port offshore wind farm arrives in Japan
11:09 Chevron prepares tender for East Med drilling vessel
10:54 NOVATEK’s AGM approves 2022 dividends
10:27 Hull works completed on non-self-propelled steel-concrete composite vessel NeoBeton
10:09 ClassNK releases "Guidelines for Shipboard CO2 Capture and Storage Systems"
09:53 Federally owned facilities of Utrenny terminal under Arctic LNG 2 project put into operation
09:08 Thuraya launches new firmware to reinforce the success of its leading flagship MarineStar solution
08:11 Stockholm launches the world's first self-driving commercial passenger ferry

2023 April 24

18:07 IMO provides expertise in oil spill preparedness for a possible oil spill from the FSO SAFER
18:02 Murmansk Commercial Seaport to invest RUB 96 million in capital repair of its railways and crane track
17:47 Pilbara Ports Authority delivers a total monthly throughput of 62.1 million tonnes for March 2023
17:30 Sensing360 and Damen join forces on sensors for shipping
17:15 Norms for designing of ammonium nitrate terminals amended in Russia
17:01 Stockholm launches the world's first self-driving commercial passenger ferry - entirely powered by electricity
16:30 Classification of Russian Maritime Register of Shipping to cover sea coastal ships